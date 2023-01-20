Peterbilt, Platform Science team up to develop connected products

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt officials say they plan to develop a new ecosystem of connected products for the company’s vehicles.

The initiative will fall under the umbrella of the cooperation agreement recently signed between Platform Science, Inc. and Peterbilt parent company PACCAR Inc., according to a news release,

The new services “will leverage Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle platform, which enables customers to access fleet management functionality, ELD capabilities, truck-specific navigation and third-party applications directly from their vehicles,” the news release stated.

“Today’s customers demand the highest level of uptime and complete integration with their existing fleet management solution” Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president, said. “SmartLINQ and the PACCAR Solutions portal have provided a solid foundation to build this next-generation solution.”

Jack Kennedy, co-founder and CEO, Platform Science, said that with Virtual Vehicle, “truck buyers can eliminate barriers to innovation, production, and safety and customize in-cab experiences with technology solutions that best meet their needs.”

The new suite of services will launch in 2024 with class 8 Models 579 and 567 and the medium-duty Models 548, 537, 536 and 535. Multiple service packages will be available depending on the truck model and intended application.

“The new services will leverage the existing connectivity solutions of our heavy- and medium-duty truck platforms” Bart Lore, senior director Global Connected Services, said.