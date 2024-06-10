Piekos steps into leadership role at Atlas following retirement of Mary Beth Johnson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Atlas Van Lines has hired Lauren Piekos to serve as vice president of business development, the company announced June 6.

Piekos will replace Mary Beth Johnson, who is retiring after a 42-year career with the company. According to a company statement, Johnson has led the company through many industry-changing initiatives to ensure Atlas remained a leading van line.

“It has been my privilege to work beside Mary Beth throughout my entire career at Atlas. On behalf of the Atlas team, we wish her happiness and joy during her retirement,” said Ryan McConnell, president and COO of Atlas. “We look forward to Lauren joining the team to complete a seamless knowledge transfer and transition of leadership from Mary Beth and look forward to the new places she will help guide us.”

To help smooth the transition, Piekos worked closely with Johnson while moving into her new role.

Piekos has more than a decade of experience in the consumer packaging goods industry, has extensive franchise marketing skills and is knowledgeable about the national franchise and consumer market. She is a graduate of Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and has a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Southern Indiana.