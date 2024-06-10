PGT Trucking launches locations in Kentucky and South Carolina

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — PGT Trucking Inc. has opened two new locations, one in Ghent, Kentucky, and one in Spartanburg, South Carolina, according to a June 10 press release.

“PGT Trucking is excited to open two new terminals, providing increased service opportunities for our customers and drivers in the Southeast,” said Chad Marsilio, chief operating officer for PGT Trucking. “Through PGT Ghent and PGT Spartanburg, our customers can expect safe, reliable and quality transportation solutions to move their freight. PGT’s proud professional drivers will also benefit from these centralized hubs.”

The PGT Ghent location sits on 5 acres and offers ample truck parking, in addition to a brand-new building with an operations center, driver lounge and showers. The facility, at 3738 Highway U.S. 42 W., is positioned near several steel and building product customers and is operated by PKM Transportation Services, LLC.

PGT Spartanburg, at 615 Simuel Road, offers office space, a driver lounge, on-site parking and a maintenance facility. This site will allow PGT to provide enhanced port delivery service, according to the release.

“PGT Trucking continues to grow our operation across the U.S., solidifying our company as a premier leader in flatbed transportation solutions,” said Gregg Troian, president of PGT Trucking. “PGT remains committed to our customers, providing innovative services through the Future of Flatbed®, and to our drivers, securing their financial future with consistent freight. PGT Ghent and PGT Spartanburg will help us deliver on those promises.”