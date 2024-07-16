TheTrucker.com
PITT OHIO debuts next-day shipping lanes 

By Dana Guthrie -
PITT OHIO has announced next-day shipping lanes from select Ohio cities to Buffalo. N.Y. (Photo courtesy PITT OHIO)

PITTSBURG, Pa. — PITT OHIO, has announced the launch of next-day LTL shipping lanes from Columbus, Cincinnati and Toledo, Ohio, to Buffalo, New York.  

“We are excited to offer our customers in Ohio a faster and more reliable option for shipping to Buffalo,” said PITT OHIO Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Geoff Muessig. “These new next-day lanes will help businesses reduce transit times, improve inventory management, and ultimately enhance customer satisfaction.” 

PITT OHIO, a leader in transportation, warehouse, and logistics services, developed the idea to improve customer service for its customers.

“These next day lanes strengthen PITT OHIO’s network in the Northeast and provides businesses with a faster and more efficient way to move their goods,” the company said in a press release. “PITT OHIO has extensive equipment capabilities including liftgates and heated equipment. In addition to LTL, PITT OHIO has an array of ancillary services including warehousing, drayage, fleet management, freeze protection, and more.” 

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

