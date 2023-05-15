Preliminary used Class 8 truck same dealer retail sales shrank in April

COLUMBUS, IN – The preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volume balloon deflated in April, shrinking 22% month-over-month, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks, published by ACT Research.

The decline split the difference with the auction and wholesale markets, the ACT report noted. As expected, auction activity pulled back (-45%) from March’s quarter-end spike.

On the flip side, wholesale deals were up 130% month-over-month. Combined, the used truck industry saw preliminary same dealer sales pull back 27% month-over-month.

Compared to March 2023, average retail price declined 6%. Miles was flat and age increased 1%.

Compared to April of 2022, volumes, price, and age declined, and miles was flat.

“Historically, April is a pretty average month, slowing 8-10% from March, said Steve Tam, vice president of ACT Research. “Clearly, some used truck buyers are beginning to react to the increased pressure of slowing freight and economic uncertainty.”

The preliminary average retail price (same dealer sales) of used Class 8 trucks sold in April fell 6.0% month-over-month to $68,500, 32% below the industry peak in April 2022, according to ACT.

“While easier comparisons from this point forward might make it feel like the pricing environment is improving, prices will still be falling sequentially, counteracting increasing optimism,” Tam said.