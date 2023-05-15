TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Oklahoma City firefighters rescue truck driver whose rig ran off I-44 bridge

By The Trucker News Staff -
Oklahoma City firefighters rescue a truck driver from his cab on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Courtesy: Oklahoma Highway Patrol)
This semi cab dangles off of Interstate 44 in Oklahoma City after the driver said he swerved into the bridge railing to miss a car that cut him off. (Courtesy: Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City firefighters took part in the harrowing rescue of an 18-wheeler driver on Sunday, May 14, after his rig busted through the side of the Interstate 44 bridge and was dangling half-off the overpass in a vertical position.

The driver, who was not injured, told police that another vehicle cut him off, causing him to swerve and hit the side of the bridge.

A photo from the scene shows firefighters descending a fire truck ladder with the truck driver as the big rig dangles above them.

KFOR reported that the trucker’s child was also rescued from the rig without harm.

This semi-truck wrecked along Interstate 44 in Oklahoma City on Sunday, May 14, 2023, after the driver said a car cut him off, causing him to crash over the guardrailing. (Courtesy: Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

 

 

 

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

