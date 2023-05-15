Oklahoma City firefighters rescue truck driver whose rig ran off I-44 bridge

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City firefighters took part in the harrowing rescue of an 18-wheeler driver on Sunday, May 14, after his rig busted through the side of the Interstate 44 bridge and was dangling half-off the overpass in a vertical position.
The driver, who was not injured, told police that another vehicle cut him off, causing him to swerve and hit the side of the bridge.
A photo from the scene shows firefighters descending a fire truck ladder with the truck driver as the big rig dangles above them.
KFOR reported that the trucker’s child was also rescued from the rig without harm.
