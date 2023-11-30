Relay Payments adds more than 100 new locations to its network

ATLANTA — Relay Payments, a financial technology company that handles payments for the trucking and logistics industries, is announcing a new partnership with U.S. convenience store operator Yesway.

The collaboration brings Relay’s cardless purchasing experience to 100-plus Yesway and Allsup’s locations, allowing more fleets and drivers to avoid fuel fraud caused by card skimming, according to a news release.

“Card skimming continues to be a major problem for the industry, costing fleets thousands each month,” said Relay co-founder and CEO Ryan Droege. “Because Relay’s technology bypasses cards altogether, fleets and drivers can have peace of mind when they pay with our solution. We’re excited to welcome Yesway locations into our digital payment network and give drivers even more options to securely fuel up.”

When paying with Relay at Yesway and Allsup’s convenience stores, drivers show their unique payment code to the clerk to purchase their diesel.

Fleets and drivers also benefit from diesel fuel discounts, with savings conveniently listed in Relay’s mobile app.

Additional features include:

A route-planning tool within the app to maximize time and savings.

The ability to store multiple forms of payment in the app, letting drivers use rewards and loyalty points.

Complete transparency in pricing, with no hidden fees.

Customizable spending controls and driver policies.

Access to Relay’s 24/7 U.S.-based customer support team.

“Yesway is focused on bringing actual ‘convenience’ to customers at all of our convenience stores,” said Tom Trkla, chairman and chief executive officer of Yesway. “This partnership helps us achieve that by offering truck drivers a more secure and seamless way to purchase diesel fuel. As a brand that is focused on the customer experience ourselves, it has been delightful to work with the entire team at Relay — we appreciate their integrity, their level of service, and the enhanced offering they have introduced to our customers.”