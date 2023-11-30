Truckstop introduces update on Truckstop Go mobile app

BOISE, Idaho — Truckstop has introduced a new load alert notification feature on its Truckstop Go Mobile app, which customers with a Load Board Pro subscription can use.

According to a news release, Load Alert Notifications inform the user of the freshest and highest-paying loads that match the carriers’ preferences right to their mobile device when those loads are live in the marketplace.

The new app feature also benefits the carrier’s employer’s broker customers. It does this by increasing the speed to provide a legitimate and quality truck while expanding its reach and allowing it to grow its capacity and buying power.

“We have been incredibly pleased by the value Load Alert Notifications — a powerful new feature that lets highly relevant loads come to you — has delivered to our beta users and look forward to the impact it will have on our entire carrier and broker network,” said Julia Laurin, chief product officer at Truckstop. “Our carrier customers will get load alerts even when they’re not in the app, so they can be the first to access the highest quality, relevant loads.”

For more information about Load Alert Notifications, please visit here.