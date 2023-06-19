Relay Payments brings fraud-free payments to over 800 travel centers

ATLANTA — Relay Payments, a fintech company, is bringing its digitized diesel payment platform to Pilot travel centers.

According to a news release, Relay introduced its system in 2019 as a way to eliminate long delays that can often force drivers to wait hours for payment approvals and authorizations.

Millions of truck drivers can now visit one of more than 800 of Pilot Company’s travel centers and access the Relay system.

“We take fraud protection seriously and are always looking for innovative solutions to support the needs of our fleet customers,” said David Hughes, senior vice president of sales for Pilot Company. “Digital payment technologies like Relay provide fleets with enhanced anti-fraud capabilities and improve the ease of commercial diesel transactions. We are excited to offer Relay Payments across our extensive travel center network and to bring cutting-edge technologies to the trucking industry.”

Relay Co-Founder and President Spencer Barkoff said that fuel fraud and outdated payment technologies hurt the entire supply chain, costing fleets, merchants and drivers hundreds of millions yearly.

“By offering our services at Pilot Company locations, we can provide reliability, security and flexibility for carriers and drivers, all while reducing fraud,” Barkoff said. “We’re fortunate to build products that solve the industry’s biggest challenges, and we couldn’t be more excited to work with Pilot Company to bring these products to millions of drivers.”

For more information about Relay Payments or to download the mobile app, visit RelayPayments.com . For more information about Pilot Company and nearby Pilot and Flying J locations, visit pilotflyingj.com .