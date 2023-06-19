Cover Whale surpasses half-a-billion dollars in all-time written premiums

NEW YORK — Commercial trucking insurance provider Cover Whale Insurance Solutions has passed the $500 million mark in all-time written premiums, a company statement announced.

“This milestone represents the company’s rapid growth since it first wrote its first commercial trucking policy in March 2020,” a news release stated. “The announcement has solidified the company’s position as a driving force within the industry. With this announcement and the $160 million in written premiums year-to-date for the 2023 announcement, Cover Whale has received a wave of positive accomplishments to inform us about.”

The company’s business model combines instant quotes with a Driver Safety Program.

Cover Whale also provides artificial-intelligence-driven dash cam technology, telematics and the real-time driver safety coaching “that improves safety for all drivers, can also reduce their insurance costs and helps exonerate drivers in accident-related scenarios,” the news release stated.

“Insurtech is an ever-evolving domain, and it is our responsibility to continually introduce new tools that enhance road safety and make our agents’ lives easier. One thing remains the same: our commitment to truck drivers,” Cover Whale CEO Dan Abrahamsen said.

Abrahamsen added that the company “takes pride in being a reliable source of quality, affordable coverage across the commercial trucking insurance product spectrum. By persistently pursuing advancements in technology, we’re lowering costs, improving road safety and saving lives. We eagerly anticipate launching new tools to sustain our momentum.”

Cover Whale has expanded into Idaho and Iowa, now reaching tuckers in 47 states, including 32 with its Auto Liability line of business.