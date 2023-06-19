TuSimple claims 1st fully autonomous run on Chinese public roads

SHANGHAI — Autonomous truck driving company TuSimple claims it has successfully completed China’s first fully autonomous semi-truck runs on open public roads without a human in the vehicle and without human intervention.

According to a news release, the Driver Out run was conducted on the designated public roads approved by the Shanghai government, including Yangshan Deep-water Port Logistics Park and Donghai Bridge.

“Over the course of approximately 62 kilometers, TuSimple China’s autonomous truck demonstrated its capability to navigate complex road and weather conditions in both urban and highway environments within the port area,” the news release stated. “This included traffic signals, on-ramps, off-ramps, lane changes, emergency lane vehicles, partial lane closures, fog and crosswinds.”

The Driver Out run was operated by TuSimple China’s Autonomous Driving System without a human on-board, without remote human control of the vehicle and without traffic intervention.

In order to ensure public safety, the TuSimple China team worked closely with government regulators and law enforcement and implemented a safety vehicle to ensure safety during the run.

The Driver Out program in China represents more than two years of intense development, company officials said.

“Being the first to conduct a Driver Out run in China is a significant milestone,” said Cheng Lu, president and CEO of TuSimple. “Following on from our successful Driver Out run in the United States in 2021, this accomplishment marks another pivotal breakthrough for TuSimple and further underscores our leadership in the autonomous driving industry.”

A video of the fully autonomous drive can be found here.