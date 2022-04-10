Revolution Trucking to expand fleet by 50 trucks

CLEVELAND — Revolution Trucking has announced plans to increase the fleet to 50 trucks this year.

Headquartered outside of Cleveland, Revolution operates its own fleet of trucks and offers brokered solutions throughout the US, Canada and Mexico. Having serviced more than 80% of the Fortune 500 corporations, Revolution is experienced at providing clients with freight solutions.

The company has grown rapidly, and they attribute their success to providing quality logistics services while upholding the highest of values and focusing on building relationships. The new trucks will help them continue this growth and serve their customers even better.

“Revolution Trucking has been in business for three years and during that time we have never wavered from our commitment to our customers and carriers,” James Adams, chairman and CEO of Revolution, said. “We continue to add trucks and equipment to our fleet while maintaining the same high standards of service that have made us successful. Providing the best value is one of our top priorities. What does this mean? Our set of standards is carefully maintained to ensure our quality of service is never in question. Revolution has a 99.8% on time percentage, nearly unheard of in the industry, particularly with the complexity in current supply chains. For clients this means on time delivery, less charge backs, fewer line down production situations that result from long waits on raw materials, and lower unintended operation costs like claims and fines they may face while using larger third-party logistics companies.”