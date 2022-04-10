HDA Truck Pride announces merger of New York brake service providers

ST. LOUIS — HDA Truck Pride announced Friday “The Merger in New York” a merging of A & A Brake Service and All Systems Brake.

The companies will combine under new leadership as a new entity called AA Systems Truck and Bus LLC.

AA Systems Truck and Bus will be led by Gerald Abatemarco, Richie Caiazza and John Gallina.

As the next generation of their respective family businesses, and having grown up in the industry, this new leadership will deliver value to their customers for years to come.

The combination of AA Systems Truck and Bus will allow for focused attention on current customers, expanding the customer base and enhanced operations for continued success into the future.

“Our entire focus is customer service,” Caiazza You can count on AA Systems Truck and Bus. We also have a million ideas for how to change things up to drive efficiencies. Technology is one of the things we’ll use in our favor. We’re ready to take on New York City and Long Island as AA Systems Truck and Bus.”