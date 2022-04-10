Drivewyze partners with Samsara to streamline driver onboarding experience

LAS VEGAS – Drivewyze has partnered with Samsara to streamline the driver onboarding experience.

By having an administrator enter their Samsara credentials, vehicle and driver data from Samsara will automatically sync to Drivewyze PreClear and Drivewyze Safety+ applications to simplify the driver onboarding process.

“Activation is very easy and simple with no transponders required,” Gavin Henry, Drivewyze vice president of business development & channel management, said. “Samsara customers can immediately begin taking advantage of weigh station bypass at more than 800 locations, in 49 states and provinces.”

Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights. With Samsara’s open API, users can connect their most important third-party applications to the platform and unlock a more holistic view of this data in real-time.

“We’re excited to add Drivewyze as our latest partner integration on the Samsara App Marketplace,” said Chris Mozzocchi, senior director of product management for ecosystem integrations at Samsara. “In today’s landscape, we know operational efficiency is more important than ever. A huge part of that efficiency lies in the driver experience and making sure they have the technology they need to remain productive. By integrating with Drivewyze, we aim to automate the onboarding experience so that drivers can focus on what matters most to their business.”

“Samsara offers an easy-to-use platform and fleets see the value – it’s why their customer base is growing rapidly,” Henry said. “We’re excited to be partnering with Samsara to make the driver onboarding experience as easy as possible for our customers.”

Once activated, driver and vehicle data from Samsara are automatically synced to Drivewyze and consolidated with additional data points, like safety scores and registration, and transmitted to the weigh station. This information is then calculated against the bypass criteria established by the state or province. If the carrier and vehicle pass the criteria, at one mile out, the driver receives permission to bypass the site on their mobile device. The better the fleet’s safety score, the more bypasses typically granted.

Drivewyze is now available for customers on the Samsara App Marketplace. Subscribers to Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass can also activate Drivewyze Safety Notifications, a free service that provides safety notifications for high rollover areas, mountain corridors, and low bridges. In addition, fleets can subscribe to Drivewyze Safety+, an extension of Drivewyze Safety Notifications. The service provides fleets and drivers with additional safety notifications and back-office tools for fleets to create their own customized driver alerts, plus offers safety analytics to monitor driver behavior and driver coaching.