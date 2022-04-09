IoTecha EV charging platform added to Charge Ready Program Approved Product List

CRANBURY, N.J. (PRNewswire) — IoTecha’s IoT.ON™ EV charging platform, featuring both 40A and 80A level 2 EV chargers, has been added to the Southern California Edison Charge Ready Program Approved Product List.

The Charge Ready Program provides SCE commercial customers low- and no-cost opportunities to accelerate the deployment of their EV charging infrastructure.

“We are thrilled that our IoT.ON™ EV charging platform is now available to customers in SCE’s territory for Charge Ready Light Duty or Charge Ready Transport incentives” Vincent Weyl, senior vice president of growth at IoTecha Corp, said. “IoTecha provides EV charging network providers and site hosts a white-label approach to building a reliable, flexible, and future-proof charging infrastructure they can uniquely tailor to their needs.”

The addition by SCE to their Charge Ready Approved Product List came after an evaluation of the technical and business capabilities of IoTecha’s chargers. IoTecha’s IoT.ON™ level 2 charging platform provides up to 19.2kW of charging power at 80A and 9.6kW at 40A. IoTecha integrates global standards and communication protocols including IEC/ISO 15118 and Open Charge Point Protocol to ensure interoperability across EV brands and charge network providers, and to enable advanced charging services such as Plug and Charge and Smart Charging.

Native connectivity to IoTecha’s IoT.ON™ Cloud and Edge services allows customers to reduce the total cost of ownership of their charging infrastructure. Installations can be remotely monitored, configured, and updated resulting in reduced maintenance costs and improved customer service. IoTecha’s topology-aware energy management allows the creation of highly customized optimization algorithms to meet the operational needs of fleet operators and facility managers while minimizing electricity costs.

Contact IoTecha to learn more about future-proof installations that accommodate evolving EV charging demands, including updated requirements for Charge Ready Program expansions.

Current and potential customers in the SCE service area are encouraged to learn more about Charge Ready Programs by visiting https://www.sce.com/evbusiness/overview.