RSI Logistics acquired by Trinity Industries

OKEMOS, Mich. — Rail transportation logistics company RSI Logistics Inc. has been acquired by Trinity Industries Inc. for $70 million.

According to a news release, “the acquisition highlights numerous synergies between RSI Logistics and Trinity Industries that make the acquisition a strategic move for both companies. The combination of RSI’s industry leading rail technology, logistics services and bulk terminal network, with Trinity’s railcar manufacturing and leasing, technology, and maintenance service combine for a powerful solution for shippers. RSI and Trinity anticipate the creation of new opportunities for growth, innovation, and improved services to our customers.”

Trinity Industries Inc. is an American industrial corporation that owns a variety of businesses which provide products and services to the industrial, energy, transportation and construction sectors.

Bob Tuchek, RSI’s president, called Trinity “a leading provider of rail-centric technology and services.”

“This acquisition is a testament to the tremendous amount of synergies that exist between our companies, and it is a great opportunity for us to work together to create industry-best services and solutions for our customers,” he added. “I want to reassure our clients that Trinity is committed to maintaining RSI’s successful brand and reputation,” says Bob Tuchek, President at RSI Logistics. “As part of the Trinity family, we look forward to continuing to provide the same high-quality services and support that our customers have come to expect from us. This is an exciting new chapter for RSI, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Trinity’s president and CEO Jean Savage said the acquisition is a step forward in their expansion goals.

“Specifically, RSI expands the breadth and quality of Trinity’s platform, adding logistics services, terminal operations and intermodal transportation,” Savage said. “Also, coupling RSI’s expertise and reputation with the transformational technology of Trinsight™ will deliver a unique tool to rail shippers to gain more control of their supply chains.”