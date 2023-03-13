TCA recognizes 5 as Professional Drivers of the Year

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) named five truck drivers as winners of the 2023 TCA Professional Drivers of the Year at their annual convention held recently in Orlando, Florida.
TCA, along with sponsors Cummins Inc. and Love’s Travel Stops, announced and celebrated the winners during the March 7 ceremony.
The drivers were chosen from a pool of drivers and recognized as the best-in-class within the professional driver community, according to a news release.
Each driver received $25,000 and a standing ovation during the awards ceremony.
The TCA’s 2023 Professional Drivers of the Year
- Richard Boehrer from Knight Refrigerated.
- Daniel Clark from Classic Carriers.
- Emily Plummer from Prime Inc.
- Rose Rojo from John Christner Trucking.
- Thomas Sholar from Maverick Transportation.
Their stories range from a deaf driver overcoming his disability to become a successful truck driver to another driver who tackled cancer and treatment, not once but twice, and returned to his trucking job.
A short video and each driver’s story are available at www.TCAProfessionalDriversoftheYear.com/Stories.
“To be selected as the best of the best, each of these professional drivers has displayed an impeccable safety record, a tireless work ethic, and a real devotion to their profession,” said Love’s Travel Stops Vice President of Sales Jon Archard. “But as we learned, these individuals have shown their positive impact not just on the road, but also within their local communities and families.”
Cummins Inc. President and General Manager of North America On-Highway Operations José Samperio called the drivers “shining examples of what it means to be great trucking citizens. We are proud to sponsor this competition and highlight these drivers and the impact they have had not only in their workspace but also in the community.”
Nominations for next year’s TCA Professional Drivers of the Year will open this fall, and additional information can be found at www.TCAProfessionalDriversoftheYear.com.
