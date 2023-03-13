Swift Transportation launches partnership with NASCAR’s Blaine Perkins

PHOENIX — There’s quite a contrast between a Class 8 tractor and a NASCAR racer.

But that doesn’t mean that the two can’t intermingle — at least when it comes to sponsorships.

Blaine Perkins Racing has partnered with Swift Transportation in a deal that will allow Swift to be showcased on Perkins’s No. 07 SS Green Light Chevrolet. The Swift logo will appear on the car in multiple races this season at Phoenix Raceway, according to a news release.

“We are excited to use this partnership to promote our rewarding career opportunities for shop technicians who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Together with Blaine Perkins and SS GreenLight, we look forward to a winning season.” said Kenneth McBee, senior vice president of Swift Transportation.

Perkins said he is excited to begin the new partnership.

“I am really looking forward to debuting the Swift Transportation Chevy … and start to build on this partnership as the season continues,” Perkins said.

The racecar made its first appearance in Phoenix on March 11 at the Phoenix Raceway.

“It’s no secret that the trucking industry is a large portion of how this sport moves on a weekly basis,” SS GreenLight team owner Bobby Dotter said, “so to have a nationally known carrier such as SWIFT Transportation join Blaine and the 07 team is a big moment for our entire organization.”