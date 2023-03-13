XPO names J. Wes Frye to Board of Directors

GREENWICH, Conn. — Less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier XPO has named J. Wes Frye to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Frye’s appointment expands the composition of the board to nine members, of which seven are independent directors, an XPO news release noted.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with the XPO team on their mission to create world-class operational excellence,” Frye said.

Frye served as a 30-year executive with Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., including 18 years as chief financial officer, until his retirement in 2015.

“He was instrumental in creating ODFL’s customer-centric culture and executed numerous initiatives that led to approximately $3 billion of revenue growth,” according to the news release. “Additionally, he built ODFL’s finance organization, established the company’s incentive compensation structure and introduced software applications for business intelligence, forecasting, pricing and KPI management.”

Frye was ranked Best CFO in Transportation in Institutional Investor’s 2011 All-America Executive Team awards. He holds a master’s degree in business finance from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Appalachian State University.

Brad Jacobs, executive chairman of XPO, said that Frye’s name “is synonymous with LTL operational excellence. He brings a rare mix of industry expertise and financial acumen that will be a powerful asset to both our board and our company.”