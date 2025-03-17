RXO leaders named 2025 Pros to Know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — RXO is announcing three of its own have been named as 2025 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

According to an RXO press release, Fernando Rabel, Jack Gerstner and Kait Parker were given the award for being top supply chain professionals who serve as an example for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This is the third consecutive year RXO leaders have been announced as winners. There have been recipients awarded every year since the company’s inception in November 2022.

“I am thrilled that Fernando, Jack and Kait are being recognized for their expertise and unwavering dedication to RXO and our customers and carriers,” said Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer of RXO. “We’re so grateful to have them on our team. Customers and employees alike rely on them for exceptional service and leadership.”

Fernando Rabel

Rabel serves as vice president of account management for RXO’s last mile business, where he is responsible for driving growth with new and existing customers. He was recognized in the Leaders in Excellence category.

In the past year, Rabel’s leadership helped RXO win significant new business and grow revenue, according to the release. He also spearheaded the launch of a new pay-for-performance model for carriers that prioritizes customer service and business efficiency.

“Rabel’s more than 30 years of last mile industry experience, his commitment to building trust and integrating new technology, and the collaborative relationships he has developed are invaluable to helping RXO provide exceptional solutions and service to its customers,” RXO said.

Jack Gerstner

Gerstner is the senior vice president of coverage and operations and was recognized in the Top Procurement Pros category. In his role, Jack leads the coverage organization within RXO’s brokerage business, including all carrier sales and operations activities across RXO’s network in North America.

According to the release Gerstner led his team to achieve a 15% year-over-year increase in coverage efficiency while reducing turnover of high performing employees in 2024.

“Under Jack’s leadership, the team has also significantly reduced cargo security incidents – a pressing industry challenge,” RXO said.

Kait Parker

Parker, vice president of operations at RXO, oversees the middle market and enterprise operations teams for RXO’s brokerage business and was recognized in the Rising Stars category.

“Kait is playing an instrumental role in RXO’s integration of Coyote Logistics and helped build the integration strategy for the middle market and enterprise operations team, ensuring an efficient and seamless transition,” RXO said.

According to the release, with a passion for problem-solving, Kait works closely with customers to understand their key challenges and develop tailored solutions for them, all while ensuring RXO maintains operational excellence.

“Many of today’s supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. “They’re true pioneers of change. This year’s list of winners really pushed the boundaries in all facets; creating, implementing, transforming, innovating, reinventing and collaborating. They executed on all fronts, over-delivering and over-performing. They are true professionals to know in the supply chain space.”