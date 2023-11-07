Ryder named a top company for women

MIAMI — For the fifth consecutive year, Ryder has been named a Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation, according to Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT).

The award acknowledges top companies “that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to fostering a gender-inclusive environment in the transportation workforce,” a news release noted.

Ryder also earned a place in The Elite 30, a new honor this year reserved for companies with the highest number of industry-wide votes.

“We’re proud to exceed industry averages and to accelerate female career growth through programs such as Ryder’s Women Leadership Forum, which has supported the professional development of women leaders for more than a decade,” said Frank Lopez, chief human resources officer at Ryder.

More than 27,000 transportation professionals, including operations and human resources executives and professional drivers, evaluated Ryder’s nomination in an industry-wide vote.

“Organizations recognized on this impressive list have proven they are supportive of gender diversity by accommodating family and work balance; offering competitive compensation, benefits, and professional growth; and providing career advancement opportunities,” said Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Redefining the Road. “Ryder is commended for earning this award.”

Earlier this year, two of Ryder’s leaders were recognized as part of WIT’s 2023 Top Women to Watch in Transportation for their significant career accomplishments, as well as support of other women in the industry. Ryder also supports WIT’s scholarship program, which helps make technical training and education more affordable for women pursuing a career in transportation.

“It’s incredibly important to recognize companies who align with our mission here at WIT,” said WIT President and CEO Jennifer Hedrick. “Ryder actively works to overcome barriers, proving that an inclusive, empowering workforce is possible.”

WIT Board member Lesley Kerr, Ryder’s vice president of human resources, said the company is proud to be an employer of choice.

“Recognizing and appreciating diverse perspectives and experiences is essential to Ryder, and it’s critical to the ever-evolving transportation industry,” she said.

For the full list of Women In Trucking’s 2023 Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation, click here.