Love’s offering free food to veterans

By The Trucker News Staff -
Love's is celebrating Veterans Day by offering veterans free food items. 

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is celebrating those who have served in the military by offering them a food and drink deal on Veterans Day.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, active-duty service members and veterans can get a free homestyle bowl and fountain drink exclusively through the Love’s Connect app, according to a news release.

App users can find this offer on Veterans Day under the “deals tab.” Bowl options include meatloaf mashed potatoes, chicken pot pie and deluxe mac n cheese. If homestyle bowls are not available, customers can substitute with two roller grill items.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years.

