Love’s offering free food to veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is celebrating those who have served in the military by offering them a food and drink deal on Veterans Day.
On Saturday, Nov. 11, active-duty service members and veterans can get a free homestyle bowl and fountain drink exclusively through the Love’s Connect app, according to a news release.
App users can find this offer on Veterans Day under the “deals tab.” Bowl options include meatloaf mashed potatoes, chicken pot pie and deluxe mac n cheese. If homestyle bowls are not available, customers can substitute with two roller grill items.
