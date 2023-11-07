Utah community ‘profoundly affected’ by horrific big rig crash, mayor says

TOOELE, Utah — An out-of-control 18-wheeler that crashed through dozens of cars before wrecking into a Ford dealership on Nov. 3 in Tooele, Utah, has traumatized many in the community, according to a city official.

Eleven people were injured — one critically — after the rig’s brakes failed, according to authorities.

A newly-released dashcam video of the incident shows the truck, hauling double gravel trailers, barreling through lanes of traffic and upending cars before blasting into the auto dealership on Main Street. A massive fire erupted at the building, and multiple new cars were destroyed.

“Today’s incident was indeed a tragic event, and many in our community have been profoundly affected by it,” Tooele Mayor Debbie Winn said in a statement. “I want to extend my heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families who have suffered as a result of this unfortunate incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and I pray for their full recovery.”

One 67-year-old woman involved in the crash extricated from her vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

A Ford dealership employee, Anthony Shearer, had just walked in the door seconds before the truck crashed into his building, according to a report from KUTV.

“I turn around and just see the truck coming, it hits the door and just fire everywhere,” he said.

Another dealership employee, Drayke Gray, said he immediately ran outside to help the drivers that were severely injured.

“This truck right here, one of my coworkers was able to get the glass out of the window. I was talking to the driver and we decided to cut his seatbelt and help him out,” he said.

Dashcam footage of the crash is shown below.