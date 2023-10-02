Ryder recognized for leadership in environmental performance by US EPA SmartWay

MIAMI — Ryder System Inc. has been honored with a SmartWay High Performer recognition in the All Metrics and Carbon Metrics categories from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

According to a news release, the SmartWay High Performer recognition in the All Metrics category is reserved for the top 2% of all SmartWay truck carriers that focus on reducing carbon, particulate matter or nitrogen oxide for every mile traveled and for every ton of freight moved.

For the Carbon Metrics category, Ryder ranks within the top 10% of all High Performers for consuming less fuel for every mile traveled and for every ton of freight moved, the news release noted.

“Ryder strives to enhance our leadership in freight supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency,” said Steve W. Martin, senior vice president of Ryder’s dedicated transportation solutions business. “Our environmental programs reflect our commitment to conserve resources and associated costs, while investing in our buildings, fleet, and emerging technology to enhance operational efficiencies.”

Ryder ranks within the top 2% among thousands of SmartWay truck carriers, according to the news release. SmartWay partners, including shippers, truck carriers and logistics service providers, report efficiency and air quality performance data to EPA annually, and the EPA aggregates and divides the data, assigning performance ratings.

SmartWay High Performers are partners whose efficiency and/or air quality performance falls within the top-ranked performance range.

Ryder has been a SmartWay partner since 2006 and supports customers with a series of coordinated measures to reduce their carbon footprint and emissions to SmartWay standards. The company has been honored with SmartWay Excellence Awards in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2021; the SmartWay Affiliate Challenge Award in 2014; and recognized as a SmartWay High Performer in 2020.

Ryder remains focused on reducing our environmental footprint through efficiency and Innovation. Information about Ryder’s environmental, social, and governance initiatives can be found at www.ryder.com/sustainability.