BulkLoad’s Bulk Insurance Group launches Farm/Agribusiness program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bulk Insurance Group LLC, a company created from BulkLoads.com, has unveiled its Farm/Agribusiness program.

According to a news release, the program “has been meticulously crafted to deliver comprehensive insurance solutions tailored precisely to the unique requirements of truck drivers and farmers within the bulk freight industry.”

Bulk Insurance Group’s Farm/Agribusiness program encompasses a diverse range of insurance options, including coverage for vital aspects, such as agricultural equipment, livestock, cargo and liability.

“Whether you’re a truck driver responsible for transporting bulk commodities or a farmer in search of all-encompassing coverage, Bulk Insurance Group stands ready with a team of industry experts to provide unwavering support across all facets,” the news release states.

Larry Hurt, CEO of Bulk Insurance Group, outlined the significance of the initiative, stating, “This program stands as a testament to our core values. Our singular mission is to cater to every facet of the bulk freight industry. With a dedicated team of specialists who possess an intricate understanding of both the trucking and farming sectors, we are exceptionally well-equipped to deliver insurance solutions and expert guidance to our valued customers.”

Jared Flinn, co-founder of BulkLoads, said that the company’s original goal remains unchanged.

“We have a commitment to serving the needs of truckers and farmers, addressing their pain points and offering unparalleled industry expertise,” Flinn said. “At the heart of it all, we are people serving people, and we remain dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and unrivaled industry insights.”

Bulk Insurance Group has appointed Jeff Vale, a seasoned veteran in the agriculture insurance sector, to spearhead their efforts within the farming domain.

“Jeff’s extensive experience and profound industry knowledge are set to play a pivotal role in ensuring the delivery of top-notch service to our cliente,” Flinn said.