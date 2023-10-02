Love’s rebrands EZ GO location in Lawrence, Kansas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s is expanding its highway hospitality on the Kansas Turnpike with the recent rebranding of the former EZ GO location at the Lawrence Service Area (Interstate 70).

Traveling customers can save on fuel through the 10-cents-off-per-gallon gasoline discount through the Love’s Connect app, and all customers can take advantage of additional deals on feed and beverages through Love’s loyalty programs, according to a news release.

The Lawrence travel stop is the second former EZ GO location on the Kansas Turnpike to be rebranded.

Love’s will rebrand the remaining three EZ GO turnpike stops in Kansas in the coming weeks, with work scheduled to be completed by the end of the month, weather permitting.

In April, Love’s acquired EZ GO from Oklahoma-based Carey Johnson Oil Company.

The acquisition included six travel stops on Oklahoma turnpikes and five on the Kansas Turnpike. The turnpike locations are the first ever for Love’s.