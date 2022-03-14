Safe Fleet acquires U.K.-based Labcraft

BELTON, Mo. — Safe Fleet has announced the acquisition of Labcraft, the United Kingdom’s leading manufacturer of high performance and energy efficient LED lighting for the commercial vehicle CMV and emergency services sectors.

Labcraft designs and manufactures a wide range of interior and exterior low voltage LED lighting solutions for CMVs.

“Labcraft is a great addition to the Safe Fleet family,” Michael Schulte, president of Safe Fleet, said. “Their drive to design innovative lighting solutions to improve safety and efficiency aligns with our mission to make fleets smarter and people safer. Safe Fleet is committed to offering fleet customers and operators, wherever they are, an advanced range of smart safety solutions.”

Matt Stubbs, sales director of Labcraft, said that joining Safe Fleet will contribute to Labcraft’s safety mission, ultimately benefiting customers. Stubbs added that “Labcraft customers will (also) benefit from Safe Fleet’s resources, breadth and dedication to the commercial and emergency vehicle market.”

John R. Knox, Safe Fleet chairman & CEO, said that “the addition of Labcraft is an important next step in Safe Fleet’s vision to become the leading global supplier of safety solutions for fleet vehicles. With Durite and Labcraft now onboard, we are well-positioned for growth in the European Commercial Vehicle Market.”