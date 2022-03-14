Haldex signs agreement with KRONE for new trailer braking system

WEYERSHEIM, France — Haldex has signed a long-term agreement with KRONE Commercial Vehicle Group for the supply of the fourth generation Electronic Brake System (EBS) platform for trailers.
The new generation EBS, the EB+4.0, brings parking brake control into electronic management and offers a new modular and customizable approach to customer-specific functions.
“With this product offer, Haldex contributes to improved road safety and an increased level of digitalization of the industry,” a news release stated. “As a multi-voltage platform that can be used as both ABS and EBS, and with a significant weight reduction and an estimated CO2 footprint reduction of up to 30% compared to the previous generation, this new platform is aligned to market needs.”
Stephan Kulle, executive vice president EMEA, said that with the agreement, Haldex “has taken a step forward to extend our position within the trailer market. Our collaboration with KRONE is developing at a new promising stage, which strengthens the confidence in our ability to continue innovating to meet market needs and exceed customer expectations.”
