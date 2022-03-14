TheTrucker.com
Haldex signs agreement with KRONE for new trailer braking system

By The Trucker News Staff -
Haldex has signed a long-term agreement with KRONE Commercial Vehicle Group for the supply of the fourth generation Electronic Brake System platform for trailers. (Courtesy: Haldex)

WEYERSHEIM, France — Haldex has signed a long-term agreement with KRONE Commercial Vehicle Group for the supply of the fourth generation Electronic Brake System (EBS) platform for trailers.

The new generation EBS, the EB+4.0, brings parking brake control into electronic management and offers a new modular and customizable approach to customer-specific functions.

“With this product offer, Haldex contributes to improved road safety and an increased level of digitalization of the industry,” a news release stated. “As a multi-voltage platform that can be used as both ABS and EBS, and with a significant weight reduction and an estimated CO2 footprint reduction of up to 30% compared to the previous generation, this new platform is aligned to market needs.”

Stephan Kulle, executive vice president EMEA, said that with the agreement, Haldex “has taken a step forward to extend our position within the trailer market. Our collaboration with KRONE is developing at a new promising stage, which strengthens the confidence in our ability to continue innovating to meet market needs and exceed customer expectations.”

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
