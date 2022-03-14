Long-term lane closures scheduled on Joliet Road in Indian Head Park for central tri-state tollway project

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. – The Illinois Tollway is scheduled to begin a long-term lane closure next week on Joliet Road under the Tri-State Tollway in Indian Head Park as work resumes to rebuild the Interstate 294 bridge over Joliet Road.

Reconstruction of bridges and ramps in the Interstate 55 Interchange area is necessary to accommodate the rebuilding and widening of I-294, as well as to reduce congestion, improve safety and address operational issues as well as infrastructure conditions.

Beginning the week of March 14, traffic on Joliet Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction under I-294. The lane closures are needed to safety accommodate traffic while the I-294 bridge over Joliet being rebuilt and widened.

Electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place in advance on Joliet Road and I-294 to advise drivers of the construction work zones and lane closures. Up-to-date closure information will be posted on the Tollway website in the Daily Construction Alert. All work is weather dependent.

Lane closures on Joliet Road are scheduled to remain in place through summer. Additional closures, including intermittent 15-minute full closures, and traffic shifts on Joliet Road will be scheduled throughout project as needed.

Local road closures in this area are being coordinated with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Cook Country Department of Transportation and Highways and the Village of Indian Head Park, as well as local fire and police departments.