Saia opens new terminals, finalizes cross-border partnership with Fletes Mexico

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — On the heals of finalizing an exclusive cross-border partnership with Fletes Mexico, Saia LTL (less-than-truckload) Freight has opened two new terminals in the U.S.

According to a news release, the facilities in Garland, Texas, and Missoula, Montana, became active on Wednesday, April 10.

Saia’s second Garland terminal will be the fourth for the company in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and the 21st facility for the carrier in Texas, the news release notes.

The new terminal in Missoula will be Saia’s first Montana location.

“We’re eager to add coverage across our network,” said Executive Vice President of Operations Patrick Sugar. “These new terminals were built, or renovated, to enable us to provide our customers with enhanced service so we can meet their supply chain needs.”

Saia’s geographic expansion began in 2017 with four terminal openings in the Northeast.

As of today, Saia has opened 49 facilities, not only in the Northeast, but across its legacy markets.

“Beyond these two, we intend to open another 16 to 17 new terminals over the next several months, in addition to relocating several existing facilities to larger or strategically advantageous locations to reduce shipping time, improve pickup and delivery flexibility and increase capacity in key areas,” Sugar explained.

Saia and Fletes Mexico announce exclusive cross-border partnership

On April 1, Saia LTL finalized its partnership with Fletes Mexico via their less-than-truckload LTL division, Carga Express, to serve both companies’ U.S. to Mexico cross-border customers.

As a result of the partnership, Saia will service Carga Express’ shipments entering the U.S., and Carga Express will service Saia’s freight entering Mexico, a news release notes.

“The partnership brings together two companies with extensive LTL experience,” according to the news release. “Celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year, Saia began operations in Houma, Louisiana, in 1924 and today operates 194 terminals across the U.S.”

Likewise, Carga Express has operated in the national and international transportation industry for more than three decades.

Saia plans to open 15 to 20 new terminals as it adds direct service to new geographies.

“We are excited about this new partnership with Carga Express as our companies share similar values when it comes to providing efficient, on-time transportation solutions for customers,” said Saia Vice President of International Juan Barroso. “Our customers will benefit from Carga Express’ network of distribution centers and commitment to providing leading LTL service into and across Mexico.”

Miguel Gomez, CEO of Fletes Mexico, said, “We are very pleased to partner with Saia. Our customers will greatly benefit from Saia’s extensive network of terminals around the U.S. and with access to our network throughout Mexico, we will be able to offer Saia’s U.S. customers unparalleled north and southbound cross-border services.”