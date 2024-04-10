Trucker Path survey shows drivers want abundant parking — above all else — at truck stops

DALLAS — According to a new Trucker Path survey of 500 truck drivers, abundant parking is the top amenity they look for at truck stops.

A total of 441 respondents (86,3%) chose parking, followed by clean showers (67.5%), an on-site restaurant (46.6%) and healthy/fresh food availability (40.7%).

Next came 24/7 truck maintenance service at 29.2%, followed by high-speed diesel pumps at 27%.

A total of 21.9% of respondents wanted Wi-Fi services, followed by laundry (20%), driver lounge area (14.9%), pet friendly environment (13.5%) gym/fitness facilities (10.6%), on-site security guard (10%) and self-service checkout (8.6%).

Truck parking has been in the headlines for a while now and is considered one of the industry’s biggest headaches.

“This is the No. 1 issue that the professional truck driver has out there,” said Dave Heller, senior vice president of government affairs and safety at the Truckload Carriers Association.

Heller also noted that a typical driver, on average, loses $5,000 annually due to time and fuel lost finding parking.

“We’ve made some headway recently,” Heller said. “There is a bill on Capitol Hill, two bills actually — House Bill 2367 and Senate Bill 1035 — that call for $755 million over three years to address the issue. Working with our lobbyists on Capitol Hill, we’re probably about five to six co-sponsors away from actually getting something moving on truck parking that would really make a difference.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation just announced more than $300 million to address the national truck parking crisis, so some headway is being made.