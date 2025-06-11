Samsara and Element deliver new offering for fleets

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TORONTO, CA. — Samsara Inc. and Element Fleet Management Corp. are announcing a holistic fleet and operations management offering.

“Fleet leaders today are facing rising operational costs, evolving regulatory standards, and the need for improved safety and sustainability,” said Robert Stobaugh, COO, GTM, at Samsara. “With this partnership, enterprise and government fleets can unlock data-driven insights to help them more efficiently, safely and cost effectively manage their fleets.”

The joint offering streamlines procurement and onboarding for shared customers, delivering greater safety and efficiency through the combined power of product solutions—far beyond traditional telematics, according to a joint press release.

Solutions for Truckings Greatest Challenges

Through this expanded partnership, Element clients in Canada and the United States gain access to Samsara’s open platform, delivering real-time, data-driven insights across their physical and digital operations. By aligning Element’s lifecycle fleet management expertise with Samsara’s connected operations technology, fleet administrators benefit from a unified offering that manages the full lifecycle of critical assets—including vehicles and operations equipment, according to the release.

Fleet managers, compliance officers, IT leaders, and more can access a number of benefits including:

Improved safety and risk management through AI-powered incident detection and real-time coaching, along with integrated compliance tracking.

Increased uptime with predictive maintenance and streamlined service planning.

Enhanced transparency enabled by unified reporting across vehicles, equipment assets, and workflows.

Sustainability insights supporting electrification readiness, emissions tracking, and fleet optimization.

Unified client experience through integrated procurement, onboarding, and advisory services.

Access to comprehensive, real-time operational and cost-saving strategies that are ready for deployment in response to evolving macroenvironment business challenges.

“At the core of this unique partnership is a shared commitment to redefine how fleets operate—seamlessly integrating intelligence, automation, and expertise to create real enterprise value for our clients,” said David Madrigal, executive vice president and CCO at Element. “Through our integrated expertise, we remain focused on maximizing the performance of clients’ fleets so they can focus on growing their business.”