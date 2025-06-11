Lytx launches Surfsight AI-14 dash cam

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Lytx Inc. is announcing the launch of the Lytx Surfsight AI-14 dash cam.

“Centered on improving fleet and driver safety, the AI-14 was developed for evolving reseller partner and fleet needs and delivers a flexible, open platform, powerful hardware, configurability, and enables fast time to market,” said Casey McGee, CRO at Lytx. “With these enterprise-ready devices being deployed now, our reseller partners and fleets worldwide are better equipped to meet the unique challenges of the road and their daily operations.”

AI Power

Featuring the next generation of Lytx’s machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) technology, the AI-14 dash cam offers greater risk detection, durability, intelligence, global coverage, and versatile privacy controls to meet the evolving needs of fleets and ecosystem partners across the globe, according to a company press release.

“The AI-14 is built on the culmination of decades of Lytx’s video safety expertise and innovation,” Lytx said. “Designed to preserve the sleek and compact hardware dimensions of its predecessor, which just reached its 300,000 active devices milestone, the new AI-14’s functional enhancements elevate what fleets can expect from dash cam technology. As the global demand for smarter, safer, and more efficient fleet solutions accelerates, the AI-14 emerges not just to meet today’s challenges, but to deliver future innovations. Offering beneficial insights, real-time risk detection, and the power to elevate fleet safety and efficiency like never before, the enterprise-grade Surfsight AI-14 dash cam is built to last, designed to inform, and ready for the world.”

Surfsight AI-14 Dash Cam

“Surfsight AI-14 elevates and enhances what our reseller partners and fleets already love about the Surfsight platform, such as the lens as a sensor setting, which captures risk without recording, and streaming recorded video on demand,” said Rajesh Rudraradhya, CTO at Lytx. “Our innovation helps protect a world in motion and we’re driven by fleets who prioritize telematics and want to add video, while also keeping safety top of mind. The AI-14 will continue to support those endeavors with fatigue detection and as new front-facing ADAS features like pedestrian and red light detection are added.”

Features include:

Proactive Risk Detection: On-board award-winning MV+AI technology to proactively identify and detect driving risk at the edge.

On-board award-winning MV+AI technology to proactively identify and detect driving risk at the edge. Real-Time Driver Alerts: Visual and audio in-cab alerts help keep drivers attentive and focused, promoting safer road habits.

Visual and audio in-cab alerts help keep drivers attentive and focused, promoting safer road habits. Integrated Touchscreen: The only dash cam in its class with an LCD touchscreen, making installation, configuration, and operation intuitive and efficient.

The only dash cam in its class with an LCD touchscreen, making installation, configuration, and operation intuitive and efficient. Configurable Audio Recording: Flexible audio recording options can enable the capture of sound inside and outside the vehicle.

Flexible audio recording options can enable the capture of sound inside and outside the vehicle. Road-Facing ADAS Features: Includes following distance, critical distance, and rolling stop. Pedestrian detection and red light detection will be added soon.

Includes following distance, critical distance, and rolling stop. Pedestrian detection and red light detection will be added soon. Passenger Limit: Notifies fleets when cabin occupancy exceeds the defined threshold and captures valuable data to support investigations, enforce policy, and recover assets.

Notifies fleets when cabin occupancy exceeds the defined threshold and captures valuable data to support investigations, enforce policy, and recover assets. Tamper-Resistant Design: Built to deter unauthorized removal, vandalism, and theft for added security and reliability.

Built to deter unauthorized removal, vandalism, and theft for added security and reliability. Event Tagging Made Easy: Convenient record buttons let drivers mark key events, simplifying video review and retrieval.

Seamless Updates: Over-the-air firmware updates ensure the device stays current, eliminating the need for manual downloads.

Geotab Collaboration

“The launch of the Lytx Surfsight AI-14 is an exciting development, and we extend our congratulations to the Lytx team,” said Robin Kinsey, associate vice president, Geotab Marketplace. “This advanced camera reflects Lytx’s dedication to innovation in video telematics and for a safer future, a vision we deeply share at Geotab.”

Lytx Surfsight AI-14 is available now in North America and will be released in other regions in the coming months (release dates vary by region). For Geotab customers, it will be available through their Order Now program starting in September 2025.