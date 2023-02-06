Sheetz extends discounted DEF prices

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, is extending its discounted diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) prices through the end of February.

On Jan, 24, Sheetz decreased the price of its DEF to 99 cents a gallon at its locations that offer this fluid, according to a news release.

The new price, which was supposed to last until Jan. 31, will now remain in effect until Feb. 28 at the following Sheetz locations:

Pennsylvania

139 Route 6, W Coudersport, PA 16915.

1867 Rich Highway, Falls Creek, PA 15840.

205 N Center Avenue, New Stanton, PA 15672.

718 Bellwood Road, Altoona, PA 16601.

610 Route 22 Highway, W Blairsville, PA 15717.

3014 Route 219, Kane, PA 16735.

5235 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

2298 Golden Key Road, Kutztown, PA 19530.

3636 PA 31, Donegal, PA 15628.

North Carolina

2521 North Memorial Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.

1400 NC Highway 66, South Kernersville, NC 27284.

2191 13th Avenue Drive SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

1532 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, NC 28677.

4005 Jones Sausage Road, Garner, NC 27529.

Ohio

1101 North Canfield Niles Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

5238 Alum Creek Drive, Groveport, OH 43125.

5010 Corrine Drive, South Bloomfield, OH 43103.

560 River Street, Madison, OH 44057.

360 Center Street, Seville, OH 44273.

321 State Street, Jeffersonville OH 43128.

Virginia

5015 Mudd Tavern Road, Woodford, VA 22580.

550 South Airport Drive, Henrico, VA 23231.

227 Conicville Boulevard, Mt. Jackson, VA 22842.

West Virginia

268 Genny Loop, Moorefield, WV 26836.

The average price of diesel exhaust fluid at Sheetz’s stores cost $3.50 a gallon before this offer, the news release noted.

“This reduction has resulted in a savings of approximately $15-$75 for customers depending on the size of their DEF tank in their vehicle. This offer only applies to bulk DEF sold at Sheetz’s truck diesel dispensers,” according to the company.

Key Facts About DEF

It is not a fuel. DEF is used in vehicles with diesel engines with Selective Catalytic Reduction to reduce emissions. Its purpose is to clean up the exhaust gas on a vehicle before it is emitted into the atmosphere.

DEF is filled into a separate tank on a vehicle.

DEF is used in commercial vehicles with diesel engines.

Refilling your diesel exhaust fluid is comparative to getting an oil change in your car. If you let it go for too long, it may result in permanent damage to your engine.