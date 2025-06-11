Silchuk Transport deploys 80 all-new Volvo VNLs

Silchuk Transport is deploying 80 of the all-new Volvo VNL 860s in its long-haul fleet with the goal of “enhancing fleet safety, reducing fuel costs, and improving driver recruitment and retention,” according to a Volvo Trucks North America press release.

“The all-new Volvo VNL is the most driver-focused truck on the market, and it is fantastic to see fleets deploying it with the goal of attracting and retaining new drivers,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “This shows we succeeded in creating an optimized environment for a driver’s work, life, and rest, redefining safety, comfort and operational efficiency in the heavy-duty trucking industry.”

Largest Truck Order for Silchuk

According to the release, this is the largest truck order that the company has ever placed. Silchuk Transport is a family-owned and operated carrier that primarily runs routes from the Northeast to the Midwest and coast to coast, making fuel efficiency and driver comfort critical priorities.

Silchuk Transport attended the launch events for the all-new Volvo VNL at Volvo’s New River Valley plant in Virginia, gaining a first-hand look at the new truck and the streamlined spec’ing process. The company configured the trucks with a focus on balancing power and efficiency with features such as an overdrive automated I-Shift transmission to reduce fuel consumption and increase driver productivity. Silchuk Transport’s trucks are also equipped with the Volvo Parking Cooler, which uses battery power to run the cab’s HVAC system when parked, minimizing engine idling. This reduces emissions, engine wear, and fuel usage while creating a quieter, more comfortable rest environment.

“The all-new Volvo VNL is a next-generation long-haul truck designed to change everything and set new industry standards in safety, fuel efficiency, and driver comfort,” Volvo said. “Featuring a completely reimagined cab, advanced aerodynamics, and cutting-edge connectivity, the VNL delivers an optimized driving and resting experience tailored to the needs of today’s tech savvy professional drivers. The VNL 860 is Volvo’s flagship, premium 74” sleeper cab and features thoughtful upgrades focused on a great home away from home experience.”

Driver Support

According to the release, Silchuk is reporting their drivers have been “extremely impressed with the active and passive safety features in the all-new Volvo VNL, particularly the Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA) package.” The VADA package comes standard across all VNL models and features forward collision avoidance technology with adaptive cruise control to assist drivers in maintaining safe speeds and distances. It also includes lane departure warning which alerts the driver to help them maintain their driving lane.

“We’ve already reviewed driver testimonials and dash cam footage showing the VADA system preventing collisions,” said Andrey Silchuk, president, Silchuk. “The reaction time and detection capabilities can be superior to human response in some circumstances and have already proven effective in real-world scenarios. In our opinion, the all-new Volvo VNL is the most beautiful and comfortable truck on the market – something our drivers can truly appreciate. Our goal is to provide top equipment that offers both a premium driver experience and operational efficiency.”

The all-new Volvo VNLs in Silchuk Transport’s fleet will be maintained by Burr Truck, a Volvo Certified Uptime Dealership in Vestal, New York. Burr Truck hosted a customer event to showcase the all-new model and provided personalized guidance to Silchuk Transport throughout the configuration and order process.