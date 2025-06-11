Fleetworthy acquires Haul to enhance AI-enabled fleet compliance

ALBANY, N.Y. — Fleetworthy is announcing its acquisition of Haul, a provider of AI-powered compliance and safety automation technology.

“This acquisition is a pivotal moment in our growth as we transform the way fleets manage compliance and safety,” said Mike Precia, president, CSO of Fleetworthy. “Haul’s platform brings powerful automation, actionable insights, and intuitive user experiences that align perfectly with our vision of delivering the best fleet technology.”

Expanding Compliance Solutions

According to a Fleetworthy press release, the strategic combination expands its offerings and reinforces its mission to provide smarter, more efficient compliance solutions for the transportation industry.

“This acquisition gives Fleetworthy access to Haul’s innovative platform, which uses artificial intelligence to automate time-consuming driver and asset compliance and safety-related tasks,” Fleetworthy said. “Its capabilities, which include automated document audits, intelligent driver onboarding and scorecarding, and real-time compliance monitoring, help fleets of all sizes better manage safety and regulatory demands.”

Integrated with leading telematics providers, Haul’s platform enables fleets to act on real-time driver behavior data, supporting proactive safety management, automated risk scoring, and targeted driver coaching – all to improve road safety and fleet performance, according to the release.

Compliance Automation

In addition to bolstering compliance automation, Haul’s technology introduces enhanced self-service features that improve operational visibility and efficiency for fleet operators. This allows fleets of all sizes to navigate compliance requirements more easily and confidently, according to the release.

“This move helps us to serve a broader range of customers and offer solutions that leverage the latest technologies to help fleets of all sizes more efficiently manage safety and compliance,” said Shay Demmons, CPO of Fleetworthy. “Haul’s AI capabilities complement Fleetworthy’s own AI initiatives to drive better outcomes at lower costs for fleets. Together, we’re setting a new industry standard that ensures fleets stay not just compliant, but beyond compliant.”

According to the release, Haul’s customer base will continue to benefit from its platform, which is now backed by Fleetworthy’s national support infrastructure and its comprehensive compliance solutions. Haul’s co-founders, Tim Henry and Toan Nguyen Le will join Fleetworthy’s leadership team in key roles, supporting company strategy and product innovation.

“At Haul, we’ve always believed that AI has the power to fundamentally improve fleet compliance and operations,” Henry said. “Joining Fleetworthy gives us the scale and reach to achieve that vision, and I’m excited for the next phase of innovation.”