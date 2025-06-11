TheTrucker.com
CBP seizes more than 245 pounds of cocaine

By Bruce Guthrie -
CBP seized more than 245 pounds of cocaine late last month.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Customs and Border Patrol report that a seizure occurred on May 29 at the Calexico East Cargo Facility, where a tractor-trailer was referred to secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted an examination of the tractor and discovered a total of 100 packages of cocaine from inside the air tanks weighing in at 245.28 pounds.

In one event, CBP officers closely examined the air tanks of a tractor-trailer to discover 245 pounds of concealed cocaine.

“Targeting techniques are critical to our success,” said San Diego Director of Field Operations Sidney K. Aki. “This seizure demonstrates the power of precision targeting and how intelligence driven enforcement is essential in the fight against organized crime.”

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

