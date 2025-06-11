CBP seizes more than 245 pounds of cocaine

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Customs and Border Patrol report that a seizure occurred on May 29 at the Calexico East Cargo Facility, where a tractor-trailer was referred to secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted an examination of the tractor and discovered a total of 100 packages of cocaine from inside the air tanks weighing in at 245.28 pounds.
“Targeting techniques are critical to our success,” said San Diego Director of Field Operations Sidney K. Aki. “This seizure demonstrates the power of precision targeting and how intelligence driven enforcement is essential in the fight against organized crime.”
