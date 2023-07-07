SmartHop announces Courteney McDonnell as new chief revenue officer

MIAMI — SmartHop, a freight booking and fleet management platform, has named Courteney McDonnell as its new chief revenue officer (CRO), according to a company statement.

“McDonnell will advance SmartHop’s customer-focused approach to revenue expansion by nurturing relations as part of the software as a service (SaaS) platform and fintech solutions go-to-market strategy,” a news release states.

As an award-winning SaaS executive with more than a decade of notable experience stepping into the newly created position of CRO, McDonnell is responsible for overseeing SmartHop’s sales and customer success teams, ensuring the company’s continued revenue growth.

“Courteney’s valuable experience in scaling global SaaS teams will prove beneficial to SmartHop as we focus on becoming the all-in-one platform, including user-friendly fintech and payroll solutions, to meet the needs of our small fleet owners and operators,” said Guillermo Garcia, SmartHop co-founder and CEO. “As we continue to scale our sales funnel, Courteney and her team will be essential in ensuring our current and prospective customers are successfully using our platform daily to grow healthier businesses by conducting back office work — from easy load booking, data-driven strategy and decision-making and trucking management to payment processing and payroll.”

A majority of U.S. freight is being moved by smaller trucking companies — with 91.5% of trucking carriers operating with only six vehicles or less.

SmartHop executives say that their company’s “move toward becoming a small fleet owner’s comprehensive solution is a quest to empower the trucking industry as a whole by helping smaller fleets operate more efficiently, and remaining profitable throughout the ebbs and flows of the trucking market.”

“SmartHop is a tech-enabled platform offering easy load booking, data-driven strategy and decision-making, trucking management so I look forward to helping the company expand its services to additional small fleets that can benefit from such a needed platform,” McDonnell said. “I am committed to helping SmartHop deliver outstanding business in-a-box solutions aimed at helping small fleets earn more and stress less.”

Before joining SmartHop, McDonnell served as the CRO and head of customer success for Measurabl, an environmental, social and governance solution for real estate.

Her experience also includes leading teams at Placester Inc., a digital marketing real estate solution, as director of customer success.

McDonnell also served as manager of customer success for Brainshark, a sales readiness software solution. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Saint Michael’s College.