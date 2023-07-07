Iowa 80 Truckstop celebrates America’s truckers with 44th Annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree

WALCOTT, Iowa — The countdown to the 44th Annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree has begun.

Events kick off Thursday, July 13, at the Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott, Iowa.

The 2023 Walcott Truckers Jamboree features an Antique Truck Display, more than 175 exhibits, Trucker Olympics, two firework shows, a Super Truck Beauty Contest, Live Music, an Iowa pork chop cookout and even a 100th birthday party at the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum for a 1923 Mack AB.

Among the entertainment will be free concerts featuring local veteran band Got Your Six at 5 p.m. and Electric Shock, the AC/DC Show at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, along with local Dirt Road Rockers at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14, who will be opening for Shenandoah.

Shenandoah is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 14. Saturday, July 15 will feature Dani Lynn Howe and Band, starting at 1 p.m. at the Main Stage.

“We’ve got a lot to be thankful to professional drivers for,” saidHeather DeBaillie, vice president of marketing at Iowa 80. “Drivers deserve to be celebrated, and we’re happy to host an event that does just that. Professional driving can be a thankless job, but without trucks on the road, consumers wouldn’t have food on the table or a variety of other goods we need and use on a daily basis. It’s an important job.”

The Iowa 80 Truckstop has been hosting the Walcott Truckers Jamboree since 1979, as a way to recognize and celebrate professional drivers and what they do for America.

The Trucker Media Group’s Linda Garner-Bunch, Erica N. Guy, and John and Megan Hicks will be on hand for the festivities. The team is looking forward to seeing old friends and meeting new ones!