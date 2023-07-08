Big rig trailer carrying powdered chicken feces overturns on I-85 ramp in North Carolina

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina authorities say the trailer of an 18-wheeler hauling powdered chicken feces overturned on an Interstate 85 ramp on Friday, July 7, in Gaston County, North Carolina.
No information was available about how the accident happened or if there were any injuries. A photo from the scene showed the white tractor still upright, but its trailer — still attached to the fifth wheel– was lying on its side surrounded by the powered poop.
According to a report on WSCOTV, the accident happened on the ramp from Highway 321 to I-85 in Gaston County.
