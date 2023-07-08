TheTrucker.com
Big rig trailer carrying powdered chicken feces overturns on I-85 ramp in North Carolina

By The Trucker News Staff -
A truck carrying powdered chicken poop overturned on a ramp along Interstate 85 on Friday, July 7, 2023 in Gaston County, N.C. (Courtesy: @JoeBrunoWSOC9 via Twitter)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina authorities say the trailer of an 18-wheeler hauling powdered chicken feces overturned on an Interstate 85 ramp on Friday, July 7, in Gaston County, North Carolina.

No information was available about how the accident happened or if there were any injuries. A photo from the scene showed the white tractor still upright, but its trailer — still attached to the fifth wheel– was lying on its side surrounded by the powered poop.

According to a report on WSCOTV, the accident happened on the ramp from Highway 321 to I-85 in Gaston County.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

