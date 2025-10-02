St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund adds Rob Duda to board of directors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) is adding Rob Duda to its 2025 board of

directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob to our board of directors,” said Courtney Niemann, SCF executive director. “His experience working in the trucking and mobility industries, coupled with his passion for supporting professional drivers, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and impact.”

Rob Duda

Duda brings more than two decades of experience in strategic communications and transportation industry leadership to the SCF board. He currently serves as senior vice president at Peppercomm, a Ruder Finn Group company, where he leads communications strategy for major mobility and infrastructure clients. He is also the secretary of the board of

directors for the International Motor Press Association.

Duda spent nearly a decade with Weber Shandwick, directing communications for global brands such as ExxonMobil’s Mobil Delvac heavy duty diesel engine oil, SPX Corporation, and Ingersoll Rand. His expertise spans corporate reputation, crisis management, product launches, and strategic partnerships, with a deep focus on the automotive and commercial transportation sectors.

“Robert has been a great supporter of the organization and the industry,” said Norita Taylor, SCF board president and director of public relations at the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA). “Rob’s proven leadership and deep understanding of the transportation and mobility industries make him a tremendous asset to our organization. His expertise will help us strengthen our mission and extend our reach to serve even more professional drivers and their families.”

Duda’s career also includes hands-on work in transportation logistics, having managed a multitruck, nationwide marketing tour early in his career. His unique blend of corporate leadership and grassroots transportation experience positions him to bring both strategic insight and real-world understanding to the SCF board, according to SCF.

The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

“The SCF is the only nationwide nonprofit that provides short-term relief to Class A OTR drivers suffering from an illness or injury that took them out of work within the last year,” SCF said. “The SCF also provides several free preventative health and wellness programs for OTR drivers in an effort to keep them on the road, including tobacco cessation, diabetes prevention, chronic disease management, at-home cancer screenings and vaccine vouchers.

To make a donation or become a sponsor of the SCF, contact Diane Hutsell, director of philanthropy at [email protected].