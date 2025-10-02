Trucking keeps moving even when the government stops

WASHINGTON — While many Americans are trying to grasp what a government shutdown means, there is one industry that will keep on moving — the trucking sector.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) does have a detailed plan for how it and the administrations under its purview will operate. Truckers will continue to do what they do best. Keep America moving.

During a government shutdown, non-essential federal activities pause and employees are often furloughed. However, essential functions protecting life, property or national security continue — meaning trucking safety, enforcement and oversight remain in place.

For example, roadside inspections are considered an essential safety function. Both federal and state agencies conduct trucking inspections and most weigh stations are state-run, so a federal shutdown doesn’t halt them. Drivers should expect inspections to continue normally, with violations still leading to citations, out-of-service orders and compliance reviews.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)

The agency’s funding primarily comes from authorized contract authority and the Highway Trust Fund, supplemented by fees from its Licensing and Insurance function and the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. USDOT noted FMCSA has enough liquidating cash to continue operations during a short-term lapse in appropriations. During such lapses, FMCSA’s obligation limitation adheres to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and will be adjusted according to any new appropriations bill or continuing resolution passed by Congress.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)

The FHWA will operate on a business as usual basis. USDOT’s shutdown plan notes that the agency has enough liquidating cash to support several months of reimbursements for state road projects.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

The NHTSA will also remain operational. During a lapse in annual appropriations, activities funded by the General Fund will continue using available multi-year funding from prior-year and supplemental appropriations. Additionally, all activities and personnel funded through the Highway Trust Fund or the supplemental appropriations from the IIJA will also remain operational.

The agency has sufficient balances of liquidating cash on hand to liquidate obligations.