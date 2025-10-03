Driver fatigue suspected causes in fiery Wyoming crash

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The cause of a September fatality could be driver fatigue according to findings released by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Sept. 19 at 4:40 p.m. according to WHP, who was alerted to a crash involving a semi truck and a 1997 GMC Sierra which was eastbound on US 20-26 and crossed the centerline and into the patch of a westbound 2012 Peterbilt Conventional commercial vehicle.

Police say the two vehicles collided head-on causing the Peterbilt to roll two quarter turns onto its roof and sliding before catching fire. The GMC’s cab separated from the chassis and came to a rest on the shoulder.

The driver of the GMC, identified as Spencer Jones, 78, of Casper, died at the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt was transported to Wyoming Medical Center where he was treated and released.

A possible medical condition along with driver fatigue are being considered primary causes of the crash.