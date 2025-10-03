TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Driver fatigue suspected causes in fiery Wyoming crash

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Driver fatigue suspected causes in fiery Wyoming crash
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Driver fatigue suspected causes in fiery Wyoming crash
The cause of a September fatality could be driver fatigue according to findings released by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The cause of a September fatality could be driver fatigue according to findings released by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Sept. 19 at 4:40 p.m. according to WHP, who was alerted to a crash involving a semi truck and a 1997 GMC Sierra which was eastbound on US 20-26 and crossed the centerline and into the patch of a westbound 2012 Peterbilt Conventional commercial vehicle.

Police say the two vehicles collided head-on causing the Peterbilt to roll two quarter turns onto its roof and sliding before catching fire. The GMC’s cab separated from the chassis and came to a rest on the shoulder.

The driver of the GMC, identified as Spencer Jones, 78, of Casper, died at the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt was transported to Wyoming Medical Center where he was treated and released.

A possible medical condition along with driver fatigue are being considered primary causes of the crash.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE