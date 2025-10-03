Driver inattention blamed for chain reaction crash

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Dricer inattention is being blamed for a crash last month in Wyoming.

The incident occurred on September 18, at approximately 12:45 p.m., according to a press release issued by the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) who was alerted to a four vehicle crash on I-80 near Sinclair.

Police say a 2012 Dodge Ram 3500 and a 2026 Freightliner tractor-trailer were stopped in traffic due to a road closure at approximately mile marker 218.

A 2015 Kenworth semi was also eastbound, approaching the stopped traffic at slow speed.

Meanwhile, a 2025 Freightliner approached the stop and slow moving traffic at highway speeds and collided with the rear of the Kenworth. The Kenworth then collided with the 2026 Freightliner, which in turn impacted the Dodge Ram.

The driver of the 2025 Freightliner, identified as Claudio Castenheira, 68, of Tamarac, FL, died at the scene.

Occupants in the other three vehicles, three in all, were injured and were all transported to a local hospital, treated and released. One other occupant was uninjured.