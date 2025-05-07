TheTrucker.com
St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund names new executive director

By Dana Guthrie -
St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund taps Courtney Niemann as new executive director. (Photo courtesy SCF)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) is naming Courtney Niemann as the new executive director of the fund.

“Guided by a lifelong commitment to prevention, I have dedicated my career to advancing health equity and community well-being, Niemann said. “I’m excited to join the St. Christopher Truckers Fund and look forward to collaborating with the team to further its mission.”

Niemann replaces former executive director Donna Kennedy who stepped down on May 5, assuming the role of lead strategic advisor.

“I am so excited to announce that Courtney Niemann has become the SCF’s new executive director,” said Kennedy said. “I have known Courtney for over 10 years. Her heart for nonprofit work and health prevention made her the perfect candidate to lead the St. Christopher Fund.”

According to an SCF press release, Niemann brings more than 25 years of experience in the public health field. She is an accomplished community health specialist and nonprofit leader with a proven track record of driving impactful programs, securing funding, and leading high-performing teams.

Niemann has expertise in community organizing, health advocacy, nonprofit management, and strategic planning. Her experience in developing and implementing initiatives that improve community wellbeing, enhancing partnerships, and ensuring sustainable growth will no doubt be of great value to the St. Christopher Fund and the drivers it serves.

The SCF is a nationwide nonprofit that provides short-term relief to Class A OTR drivers suffering from an illness or injury that took them out of work. The SCF also provides several preventative health and wellness programs for OTR drivers in an effort to keep them on the road.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

