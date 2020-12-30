TA’s register roundup campaign for St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund raises $88k for truckers in need

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America (TA) extends a word of thanks to customers across the nation for raising $88,000 for the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF), an organization that supports professional drivers and their families when illness or injuries causes them to be out of work.

“We’re grateful for the millions of professional drivers who continue going to work during the pandemic to ensure crucial medical supplies are delivered and store shelves are stocked,” said Barry Richards, president of TA. “Our guests across America are aware of the immense sacrifice displayed too, as evidenced by the overwhelmingly positive response we received. We were pleased to host this campaign and on behalf of our more than 19,000 team members, I thank all our guests for their incredible generosity.”

During TA’s “Be a Champion of Change” register roundup campaign, held Sept. 16 through Nov. 30, customers at TA, Petro and TA Express travel centers donated funds by rounding up the dollar amount on purchases at points of sale in the stores, restaurants and fuel buildings. TA has supported SCF since 2010 and has raised nearly $3 million during the past 11 years.

In addition to helping professional drivers, TA’s “Be a Champion of Change” campaign also helped address the nationwide coin shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so grateful for the public’s support of our nation’s highway heroes,” said Donna Kennedy, executive director of SCF. “Truck drivers have always gone above and beyond; serving the country during the pandemic has been no exception. We feel blessed to be in a position to help them when they need it. We couldn’t do that without donations from the public, and companies like TravelCenters of America. Thank you to everyone that helped make this campaign a success.”

The 2020 roundup campaign featured professional driver Howard Salmon and his 4-year-old son, Liam, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in January 2020. Liam loves to fish and play with LEGOs, tractors and trucks. He also enjoys helping his dad work on his big rig. With assistance from SCF, Howard was able to come off the road to spend time with and take care of his son. Liam is still fighting after 30 radiation treatments, countless blood draws, chemotherapy and more.

“He is an everyday blessing in my life,” Howard said. “Being home with him when I got home from the road was like Father’s Day all over again. What we’re doing with SCF is helping the next family, not just the next individual, but the entire family.”