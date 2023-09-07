Stack AV announces plans for autonomous truck development

PITTSBURGH — There’s a new contender in the autonomous trucking industry. Stack AV announced Sept. 7 that it is entering the ring. The startup, backed by Softbank Group Corp., is operated by Bryan Salesky and Peter Rander. The two also co-founded the now-defunct Argo AI, which was backed by Ford and Volkswagen and focused on the passenger-vehicle industry.

According to a press release from Stack AV, the new firm “leverages its self-driving technology to improve efficiency and enhance safety in the trucking industry, while tackling supply chain challenges for its partners and their consumers.”

Salesky and Rander hope to revolutionize the way businesses transport goods by providing solutions to trucking industry issues, including a shortage of drivers, lagging efficiency in uptime per vehicle, overarching safety concerns, high operating costs and elevated emission levels. The ultimate goal of Stack AV, according to the release, is to create better and smarter supply chains, improve business outcomes for customers and speed delivery of goods.

“As consumer consumption patterns evolve, businesses increasingly need AI-driven, intelligent, and reliable supply chains,” said Salesky, who serves as the firm’s CEO. “With our proprietary technology and expertise as well as the commitment from our long-term partner in SoftBank, we are confident we will revolutionize the trucking and freight industries by driving improvements in efficiency and safety and alleviating supply chain constraints for our customers, helping them reach their goals and advance their missions.”

The amount of Softbank’s investment in the startup was not disclosed, but Stack AV’s press release noted that the bank is providing capital, resources and “deep expertise in AI” to help accelerate the firm’s growth and development.

“We could not be more thrilled to unveil our autonomous trucking business to the world,” said Rander, who serves as president of Stack AV. “As global commerce continues to become increasingly interconnected, now more than ever businesses have a dire need for more reliable and efficient supply chains, especially in the trucking and freight industries. Leveraging our advanced AI-powered autonomous driving systems, we will improve supply chains for our customers and optimize transportation routes and energy efficiency.”

In addition to Salesky and Rander, the Pittsburgh-based company is led by Brett Browning, who serves as chief technology officer. In total, Stack AV employs 150 people, both in the firm’s headquarters and across 15 states.

“The transformative power of AI is undeniable and will have a significant impact on our society,” said Kentaro Matsui, head of the new business office at SoftBank Group and managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers.

“The next decade will be defined by AI, where all social systems will be linked by this technology to solve the most complex societal issues,” Matsui continued. “By applying the strengths of AI-powered technology to the trucking industry, Stack AV will fundamentally change the transportation of goods and supply chains across the globe.”