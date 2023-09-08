Used equipment auction values dropping across US markets, report shows

LINCOLN, Neb. — According to the newest Sandhills Global market reports, continuing increases in inventory have resulted in decreased auction values across the heavy-duty truck, semitrailer, construction equipment and farm machinery categories in Sandhills marketplaces. These increases have led to decreased auction values and a wider spread between asking and auction values.

“As we continue seeing inventory levels rise across our markets, a corresponding drop in auction values is to be expected,” said Mitch Helman, sales manager for Sandhills. “Asking values are dropping less quickly in some markets. The spread between asking and auction values is especially pronounced for medium-duty construction equipment, medium-duty truck, and high-horsepower tractors.”

The key metric used in all of Sandhills’ market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets as well as model year equipment actively in use.

Sandhills market reports highlight the most significant changes in Sandhills’ used heavy-duty truck, semitrailer, farm machinery, and construction equipment markets. Key points from the current reports for used heavy-duty trucks and used semitrailers are listed below. Full reports are available upon request.

Used heavy-duty trucks

U.S. inventory level increases paused in August for used heavy-duty trucks. However, an upward trend remains and is expected to continue. Asking and auction values maintained a downward trend that began in the second quarter of 2022, with sleeper trucks falling at a faster pace than day cabs in August. Asking values fell 3.72% month to month and 20.93% year over year following consecutive months of decreases. Auction values declined 2.43% month over month and 28.57% year over year, also following consecutive months of decreases.

Used semitrailers

Used semitrailer inventory levels were up 3.55% month over month and 59.96% year over year after several months of increases, with the dry van and reefer semitrailer categories leading the way. A downward trend continued for both asking and auction values, with dry van semitrailers exhibiting the most significant month over month value decreases in August. Asking values were up 0.05% month over month and down 23.41% year over year in August. Auction values fell 2.87% month over month and 27.22% year over year following months of decreases.

For more information or to request detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, email [email protected].