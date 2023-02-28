Stertil-Koni hires Plomin as director of national accounts

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Veteran sales professional Steve Plomin has been hired as Stertil-Koni’s new director of national accounts.

Stertil-Koni manufacturers and sells heavy-duty vehicle lifts.

According to a news release, Plomin has extensive experience in the heavy-duty OEM and aftermarket parts industry.

Most recently, Plomin served as national account manager for Continental Battery Systems, where he was responsible for sales strategy, program development, pricing and marketing for the commercial vehicle markets that included truck, bus, agricultural, waste and aftermarkets parts, the news release stated.

“Steve brings more than a quarter century of related heavy-duty vehicle industry expertise and success as a national accounts manager to our rapidly growing company,” said Scott Steinhardt, Stertil-Koni’s vice president of sales and marketing. “We are delighted to welcome him to the Stertil-Koni team and are confident he will make a strong contribution to our collective growth.”

Plomin is a graduate of Winona State University and earned his master’s in business administration from the Keller Graduate School of Management.

He resides in Chicago and will have his base of operations there near Stertil-Koni’s North American production facility in Streator, Illinois.