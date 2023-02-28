Driver hauling Bush’s Baked Beans rolls rig instead of ‘that beautiful bean footage’

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — The driver of an 18-wheeler hauling a full load of Bush’s Baked Beans may have taken the company’s famous slogan of “Roll That Beautiful Bean Footage” a little too seriously on Feb. 27 when their rig rolled over and spilled thousands of cans of beans onto the front yard of a rural Tennessee home.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
Police said that the accident happened at around 7 a.m. in the 7200 block of Newport Highway in Greene County, Tennessee. A power pole was severed during the accident.
A photo of the accident scene shows the rig and trailer, along with thousands of cans of beans, lying just feet away from the front door of a house along the highway.
Police didn’t say what caused the wreck.
