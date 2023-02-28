TheTrucker.com
Driver hauling Bush’s Baked Beans rolls rig instead of ‘that beautiful bean footage’

By The Trucker News Staff -
Thousands of cans of Bush's Baked Beans spilled out of this semi-truck's trailer along a rural Tennessee road on Feb. 27, narrowly missing a house. There were no injuries reported. (Courtesy: Greene County EMA)

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — The driver of an 18-wheeler hauling a full load of Bush’s Baked Beans may have taken the company’s famous slogan of “Roll That Beautiful Bean Footage” a little too seriously on Feb. 27 when their rig rolled over and spilled thousands of cans of beans onto the front yard of a rural Tennessee home.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Police said that the accident happened at around 7 a.m. in the 7200 block of Newport Highway in Greene County, Tennessee. A power pole was severed during the accident.

A photo of the accident scene shows the rig and trailer, along with thousands of cans of beans, lying just feet away from the front door of a house along the highway.

Police didn’t say what caused the wreck.

Cleanup crews pick up cans of beans after an 18-wheeler crash on Feb. 27 in rural Tennessee. (Courtesy: Greene County EMA)

 

This 18-wheeler sits just a few feet from the front door of a home after it crashed along a rural Tennessee road on Feb. 27. Police said no one was injured. (Courtesy: Greene County EMA)
The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

